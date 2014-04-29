Now you can sign up for a .london web domain

More Cockney than eating jellied eels at a Chas and Dave Knees Up, the top-level domain (gTLD) .london is available for businesses, organisations and individuals to register from today.

More than 100,000 people registered their interest in the new domain before it went on sale. It was secured in 2013 when the capital's official promotional organisation London & Partners struck a deal with ICANN, which will soon begin rolling out thousands of new gTLDs.

.london has received the backing of more than 40 businesses. Fortnum & Mason, West Ham United FC, Metro Bank and the London Symphony Orhcestra are among those set to launch new websites tied to the domain.

Priority club

Londoners and London-based businesses will receive priority over non-London dwellers when registering for the new domain for the next three months. In a bid to quell squabbles, trademark holders will also be given priority when signing up for one.

Registrars offering the new top level domain include 1&1, 123-reg, CSC and GoDaddy. For the full list, click here. The UK's capital is only the third city to receive a localised domain, behind Vienna and Berlin.