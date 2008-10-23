EU passes internet child safety bill

A bill has been passed by the European Parliament that should bring measures to protect children online.

The EU has agreed to set aside €55million (c£43m) over five years to bring in new measures and fund an educational campaign for parents.

A label proclaiming sites child safe will be brought in and 27 hotlines across Europe will be set up to ensure that inappropriate content can be quickly reported and dealt with.

Growing concern

In the UK recently, leading psychologist Tanya Byron published a governmental report on the dangers of the internet with recommendations on how to proceed.

As the internet becomes increasingly ubiquitous, the need to ensure that children are kept away from inappropriate sites grows.

Earlier in the week, the NSPCC released a study into children's safety on the internet that suggested three in every four children have seen content that disturbed them.