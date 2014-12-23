Oracle acquires offline marketing specialist Datalogix

Oracle has been on an acquisition roll lately.

Oracle has announced that it has acquired offline marketing specialist DataLogix which will become part of the company's Data Cloud offering, improving its CRM portfolio.

Details of the transaction were not revealed although it has yet to close; the Denver-based company has raised more than $87 million (about £55 million, AU$107 million) since its inception and counts Pepsico, Ford, Twitter, Facebook and Google as its clients.

Datalogix allows marketers to link offline purchasing data to digital media, allowing them to deliver purchase-based targeting, thereby increasing the opportunities to sell across channels (digital, mobile, offline and TV).

The company crunches data amounting to $2 trillion (about £1.3 trillion, AU$2.5 trillion) worth of consumer spending and delivers insights to more than 650 customers worldwide.

Its network include 1500 data partners across 110 million households. Eric Roza, CEO, Datalogix, said in a statement that the company's mission was to "help the leading consumer marketers connect digital media to the offline world, where over 93% of consumer spending occurs".

Shares of the company jumped by more than 11% on Thursday after the company beat estimates after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2015.