HP makes remote working easier with new laptops and monitors for business

Audio player loading…

With remote working set to stay, HP has released a number of business laptops and business monitors for those looking to boost their home setup.

Unveiled at CES 2022, the company has unveiled the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, EliteBook 605 Series, ProBook 405 Series, and E-Series Conferencing Monitors, looking to offer best-in-class features to reliable business-focused laptops and monitors.

HP Dragonfly G3 and Chromebook

(Image credit: HP)

First up, the Dragonfly G3, an update to the G2, abandons the 16:9 aspect ratio in favour of 3:2, a change that we personally love, and comes with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB storage.

The business-focused Chromebook comes with up to 32GB RAM as well but is capped at a 512GB SSD, which makes sense given that Chrome OS is all about the cloud - all powered by a 12th gen Intel CPU.

Pricing for the G3 and Chromebook wasn't announced by HP but you can expect these devices in March and April 2022, respectively.

HP EliteBook 605 Series

(Image credit: HP)

Alongside the G3 and Chromebook, HP has also unveiled the middle-range EliteBook 605 Series, which sits just below the EliteBook 805 series. While you aren't going to get the most cutting edge features, these models are more affordable if you're buying for multuple employees.

For your money, you get either a 14 inch or 15.6-inch HD display in 16:9 aspect ratio, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, a combined headphone/microphone jack, and three USB-A. Both models support up to 64GB RAM.

HP says these are "destined to be an IT and user favorite", so you might end up using one at some point after release in April 2022.

HP ProBook 405 Series

(Image credit: HP)

Next up, HP has taken the wraps off the ProBook 405 Series, which come in 13.3-inch, 14-inch, or 15.6-inch display sizes. You get the usual array of ports – USB-C/A, HDMI, microSD, and so on – paired with an HD webcam and other bells and whistles.

HP says the ProBook 405 Series are coming in April for an undisclosed price, so keep an eye out for updates.

HP E-Series Conferencing Monitors

(Image credit: HP)

And last but not least, we have HP's updated E-Series Conferencing Monitors, one of the most exciting additions to HP's business lineup.

The main thing to know is that these are designed for video conferencing (in case you didn't get that from the name) and as such they're deeply integrated into Zoom while toting a privacy-focused webcam. The USB-C port can even charge your devices.

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2022 coverage. We're bringing you all the breaking tech news and launches, everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.