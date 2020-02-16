How to avoid cybersecurity heartbreak this year

With Valentine's Day now a distant memory, it's time to show the important people in your life how much you care - starting with the security teams.

Security needs to be a year-round concern, with patches and updates rolling out around the clock, meaning you should always stay on your toes when it comes to ensuring your devices stay protected.

But how can you go that extra mile and avoid being caught out in 2020? Here’s some top tips to make sure you stay safe online this year and avoid having your heart broken.

(Keep) using proper protection

When it comes to love, the phrase “safety first” can often be trotted out to avoid heartbreak, and the same is true when it comes to online security. Using full and effective protection tools can make sure you don’t get hit by the latest threats.

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 covers all your security needs, going beyond typical antivirus and malware blockers to keep you protected. Whether that’s threat detection, specially-optimised ransomware protection, and advanced parental controls, you can rely on Bitdefender’s offerings to keep you safe.

Break up with bad passwords for good

Although we’re several weeks into 2020 now, that’s no reason to ease up on your security new year’s resolutions. Use this time to dump your bad password habits, such as ensuring your passwords are strong using a mix of letters, numbers and symbols, using services such as password managers to avoid writing them down, and making sure you use different passwords for separate sites, so that if one organisation is hacked, your other accounts aren’t at risk.

Make sure all your devices are protected

We’ve all been told the importance of keeping our computing devices secure - whether that’s a laptop or PC. But mobile and tablet devices also need protecting, so show them some love as well by ensuring they have the latest and most thorough security tools.

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 operates across all your devices, whether they be Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, making sure all your most-loved items stay safe, with regular updates rolled out across all platforms.

Feel the love with a VPN

Sometimes we all need a bit more privacy, and in this age of alleged government surveillance and the constant threat of cyber attacks, this need is greater than ever. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can ensure your online browsing stays secret, protecting your identity and the sites you visit from prying eyes, meaning you can surf to your heart’s content.

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 Premium Security includes unlimited VPN traffic for Windows, Android, macOS and iOS devices, meaning you can access all your favourite sites and streaming services, no matter where you are in the world.

Share the love among the entire family

When it comes to effective online security, it’s not just a case of looking out for number one - everyone needs to be up to speed when it comes to staying protected. If you have shared-use devices in your home or workplace, all the users need to be aware of the possible threats they face online, as one seemingly obvious mistake could be costly.

Fortunately, Bitdefender’s Family Pack keeps your family safe from all types of online threats with the ultimate digital protection offering. Up to 15 devices per household can be protected, including phones, laptops, tablets and PCs, meaning you can rest assured attacks shouldn’t get through.