Xbox One's Game Preview program hunts down another title for later this year

Update: Thanks to today's Microsoft keynote at Gamescom 2015, we can now add one more game to the list of titles available on Xbox One's new preview program. It was announced that the open-world crafting game, Ark: Survival Evolved, will be available on the service sometime later this year.

Original story from E3 2015 below...

Microsoft announced today at its E3 2015 media briefing that it intends to release a new program called Xbox Game Preview that's similar to Steam's Early Access on the PC.

Early Access is essentially a test bed for new games where developers can post early versions of the game, warts and all, for gamers to download, dissect and basically serve as QA testers.

The Long Dark, Shelter, Eilte Dangerous and Day Z are the first titles included on Microsoft's new software, with two more being announced later today.

Considering that Microsoft's consoles have long been accused of ignoring independent developers, the announcement is a clear step forward for the Richmond company in giving non-traditional gamers some more outside-the-box titles to choose from.