Show off your Rocket League skills at the PC Gamer Weekender tournament

The PC Gamer Weekender is just around the corner, and it's been announced that the show will be hosting several gaming tournaments for you to show off your prowess.

Tournaments will be held for Street Fighter 5, Rocket League, Dota 2, League of Legends and Hearthstone. There'll even be prizes up for grabs courtesy of Lenovo and GT Omega, which should give you even more incentive to annihilate your opponents.

Street Fighter 5 will be winner stays on, while Dota 2 will be 1v1 solo mid mode (first to score two kills or destroy a tower wins). As for LoL, that'll be a one-vs-one in the Howling Abyss.

The PC Gamer Weekender will take place at London's Old Truman Brewery, March 5-6. Competitions will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so you'll need to be quick in getting a ticket if you want to get involved. Lucky for you, they can be found right here.