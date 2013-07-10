Rockstar job hints at GTA 5 PC release

We in no way endorse this sort of behaviour

So far, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of GTA 5 coming to PC, but even one of the world's most cagey game studios can't keep a secret safe for long.

Rockstar Leeds has posted a (now removed) job advert for a "graphic programmer" with responsibility for bringing its "latest titles to the PC Platform".

Not only does this strongly hint at PC gamers getting a slice of the GTA 5 action, but also the possibility of Red Dead Redemption finally getting a release on the platform. It's only taken three years, guys.

