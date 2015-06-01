Trending
Rise of the Tomb Raider E3 teaser appears

Teasing out more E3 lovin' for the Xbox briefing

Rise of the Tomb Raider
Lara's back. Again.

Everyone's favourite plummy-voiced adventurer, Lara Croft, is back in Rise of the Tomb Raider and there's a new teaser trailer that's just dropped today.

Featuring the same voice actor as the latest Tomb Raider reboot, Camilla Luddington gives us a rousing speech about, y'know, raiding tombs and righteous exploration.

Yeah, so when we say 'teaser' we're not messing around.

There's nothing really new in this latest CGI-fest, but if you want some proper gameplay reveals then stay tuned for the Xbox E3 briefing on June 15th.

We're hoping for big things from this Xbox exclusive.

