Minecraft creator targets couch dwellers with Xbox One shooter Cobalt

The creators of Minecraft are looking to keep gamers glued to their couches with a frenzied 2D platformer called Cobalt.

Unveiled at Gamescom 2015 by Mojang's lead developer Jens Bergensten, the upcoming run-and-gun platformer is being developed by Oxeye Game Studio in collaboration with the Minecraft studio. In development for around two years, it's finally set to land on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows 10 in October.

Eschewing online multiplayer in favour of local four player carnage, Cobalt equips players with futuristic laser-powered weaponry. It's up to them to do battle with enemies - and each other - by rolling, jumping, shooting, throwing, sliding (and apparently looting) their way through a number of impressively-lit environments.

With games such as Towerfall: Ascension bringing the couch-friendly 2D platformer back in fashion in recent years, we're watching this one with interest.