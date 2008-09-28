New, improved DS likely to arrive later this year

We all knew it had to happen sooner or later and now the cat appears to be definitively out of the bag – Nintendo will be launching a new version of the DS within a few weeks.
The influential and almost-never-wrong Nikkei business newspaper reported this morning that the new DS will arrive before the end of the year and that it will come with a built-in digital camera and the ability to play music.
Whole new ball game
The Nikkei even went so far as to pin down a price for the DS2 – it says it will cost around ¥20,000 (£102), which is just over 20 per cent more than the existing DS Lite model.
If the rumour turns out to be correct – and you can put your house on this one, trust us – Nintendo will thus be competing with not just Sony's PSP, but also a whole new class of devices, including iPods and digital cameras.