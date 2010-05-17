Guitar Hero 6 drops playable celebrity likenesses

Activision's forthcoming Guitar Hero 6 is set to drop one of the series' hallmarks – playable likenesses of your favourite rock stars.

Recent legal wranglings with the likes of Kurt Cobain's ex-wife Courtney Love and the band No Doubt may well have contributed to the decision.

Unique and special guitar power

Instead the new game will feature real-life rockers such as Metallica's Lars Ulrich to be recruited to your virtual band in Quest mode. Once you complete their tunes you will then unlock an alter-ego character with uniquely special powers.

Legendary Kiss frontman Gene Simmons will narrate the new Quest mode in Guitar Hero 6. Queen and Black Sabbath have also been confirmed to star in the new game's Quest mode.

Guitar Hero 6 has yet to be 'officially' announced, but we expect that Activision will be making a lot of noise about the new title in its mammoth rock game franchise at E3 in Los Angeles next month.

Via Eurogamer and VG247