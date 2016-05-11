EA confirms 2017 release for Battlefront 2

EA have announced that Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be released in 2017 featuring content from the new Star Wars movies.

With Rogue One set to release later this year we can only hope that the comments from Blake Jorgensen, EA's CFO, refer to this movie in addition to last year's The Force Awakens, but it's less clear whether any content from 2017's Star Wars Episode 8 will make an appearance.

Given that the first Battlefront was based exclusively on the original Star Wars trilogy, "the new" movies may well refer to the prequel trilogy which featured such memorable battles as...uh...Gungans vs the droids on Naboo.

A Star Wars a year

Jorgensen also commented that EA expects to release a new Star Wars game every year for the next three years.

EA currently has a number of studios working on Star Wars content, including Visceral Games who recently hired Naughty Dog's Amy Hennig. Hennig was instrumental in the development of the Uncharted series so we're really excited to see what Visceral is working on.

EA also confirmed that Titanfall 2 would see a release this Autumn. a sequel to the 2014 hit.

From Jorgensen's comments it's not clear whether the Battlefront 2 release date will be in calendar or fiscal year 2017. Fiscal years run from April to March rather than January to December.

Via Gamespot