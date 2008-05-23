Blizzard responds to leaked Starcraft II specs

Are you going to need a new Alienware lappy to play Starcraft II

Leaked system specs for Blizzard’s forthcoming mega-RTS Starcraft II caused some consternation amidst the games’ huge fan community this week, with Blizzard swift to respond.

Spanish mag Micromania published the following PC specs after a visit to Blizzard's offices to preview the game:

Minumum [sic] Requirements GFX: GeForce 7/8 Series or Radeon 1000/2000 with 256 MB RAM CPU: Pentium 4 RAM: 1 GB Internet: ADSL 1 Mbit

Recommended Requirements GFX: GeForce 8000 or Radeon 2000 series with 512 MB RAM CPU: Core 2 Duo or Athlon X2. RAM: 2 GB Internet: ADSL 3 Mbit

Blizzard has issued a swift response, telling us: “We have not made an official announcement on the system requirements for StarCraft II at this stage, as they are still being finalised. The magazine in question was printing its own speculation.”

So that clears that up then. We’ll bring you the actual system requirements for StarCraft II as soon as we get them from Blizzard in clear English.