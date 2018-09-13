Consumers warming to AI in their everyday lives

While businesses plan to use artificial intelligence to improve their security and better analyse data, a new survey from Gartner has revealed that consumers would use the emerging technology to save time and money.

The global research and advisory firm surveyed 4,019 consumers from the US and UK to compile its 2018 Gartner consumer AI perceptions study which shed light on the various ways everyday people plan to use AI to improve their lives.

Of those surveyed, 58 per cent said they would utilise AI if it helped them save time by taking over some tasks while 53 per cent said they would use the technology if it helped them save money.

Consumer uses for AI

Better access to information was the third highest use case for consumers with 47 per cent saying they would use AI if it game them easier access to information such as travel directions or more details on their daily use of consumer goods.

Being healthier, making better decisions and improving one's work/life balance were just a few of the other reasons consumers might use AI at 28, 25 and 19 per cent respectively.

Gartner research director Stephanie Baghdassarian explained that consumers see many serious benefits from AI, saying:

“AI is among the technologies that consumers consider using for tangible and more ‘serious’ benefits, as opposed to socialising, projecting self-image and having fun — three common reasons for using other personal technologies.”

Gartner's survey also found that over 70 per cent of those surveyed feel comfortable with AI analysing their vital signs and with AI identifying their voice and facial features to improve transaction security.

However, when it comes to AI examining emotion in voice or facial expressions, 52 per cent of respondents felt uncomfortable with the idea of AI analysing their expressions to determine how they feel.