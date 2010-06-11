Packard Bell outs new dot, Butterfly S, EasyNote X laptops

Packard Bell unveiled its latest range of notebooks this week, with the emphasis very much on style and functionality.

Showing off the new notebooks at its summer party in Milan, with TechRadar in attendance, the dot a, dot u systems both boast a Core ULV processor, multi-gesture trackpads and up to 640GB hard-drive space.

Screen-wise, you are looking at 11.6 inches (13366 x 768) display. There's also HDMI functionality so you can link it up to a bigger HD screen if you so wish.

With the dot a and u laptops, Packard Bell is boasting all-day computing, bringing 8 hours' battery life and when if comes to functionality there is a 1.3MP webcam on board and a one-touch Social Networking button.

Colour-wise, the laptops will be available in silver, white and red.

For those who want something bigger, the Butterfly S adds a bit of glamour to your computing life. It is the thinnest PB notebook ever at 19mm and is a mere 1.75Kg as well.

Packing a 13.3 inch display, Dolby Home Theatre sound and a one touch Social Networking feature.

There's also Nvidia's Optimus techonology on board and, again, this is a computer that will last all day – if your day is around nine hours long.

One of the more interesting features on board is the laptop's trackpad. It glows when you touch it and is a decent size.

The final laptop update was an for the EasyNote X. The NX and TX laptops have a 14 inch and 15.6 inch screen size respectively. Both have the same glowing trackpad seen on the Butterfly S.

The screens are LED and 16:9 widescreen, have the one-touch Social Network service and weigh less than 2.2Kg and are just 22mm thick.

The dot a, dot s, Butterfly S and EasyNote NX and TX laptops have a UK release date of August, with pricing to be announced.