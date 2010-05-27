Apple stores to open early for iPads in UK

Apple iPad fever has hit the UK a day early, with pre-orders of the device coming to consumers because of over-eager courier companies.

Couple this with the news that Apple is to open its stores at 8am for shoppers keen to get their hands on an iPad and it seems that Apple has once again managed to create the perfect storm when it comes to launching its products.

Bringing order

It's not just Apple who is stocking the iPad, though. The Telegraph is reporting that Currys and PC World are to also stock the device, even though parent company DSGi hasn't officially announced that it will.

Because of this, there have not been any pre-orders taken at the store – which essentially means that if the iPad does magically appear at the outlets, it will be on a first come, first served basis.

If you don't manage to drag yourself out of bed early for the iPad, then you will have to wait with the majority of the UK to get the device 7 June, when new iPad orders are set to be shipped.

Sent from my iPad