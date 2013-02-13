Apple chops MacBook Pro with Retina prices and adds processor boosts

Bad news if you decided to give up Apple for lent

Happy New MacBook Pro day everybody; Apple has upgraded the processors in its Retina display line and even lowered the price too.

The new MacBook Pros come in 13- and 15-inch sizes, with Apple's own Retina display tech providing eye-watering resolution with 326 pixels to the inch.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina is available with a 128GB flash drive for $1499 - that's a saving of $200 compared to yesterday. In the UK, you're looking at £1249 versus the previous price of £1449.

MacBook woah

Also in the 13-inch size is a model rocking a new 2.6GHz processor backed up by 256GB flash for $1699 (£1449).

So just to recap: that's more speed and power, for less money. Thanks Apple.

Hopping up to 15-inches, the Retina-toting notebooks come in new quad-core 2.4GHz and 2.7GHz flavours, with the top of the range 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina model also offering 16GB of memory. No price cuts on these bad-boys though.

To round things off nicely, Apple has seen fit to take the 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB flash edition down to $1399 (£1,199) from $1499.