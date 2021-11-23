CISA urges critical infrastructure companies to strenghten cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are reminding organizations, businesses, and critical infrastructure to stay vigilant against threats during the upcoming holiday season.

The advisory leans on history to warn critical infrastructure partners that the holidays provide an opportune time for cyber actors from “halfway across the world” to launch attacks to disrupt critical networks and systems.

The agencies suggest that all personnel in an organization must undertake all necessary steps to proactively protect themselves against cyberattacks, including possible ransomware attacks, during the holidays, when businesses operate on skeletal staff.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with streaming sites like Netflix so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey won't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and we'd hugely appreciate if you'd share your experiences with us. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

=“CISA and the FBI strongly urge all entities–especially critical infrastructure partners–to examine their current cybersecurity posture and implement best practices and mitigations to manage the risk posed by cyber threats,” suggest the agencies.

Follow best practices

Furthermore, CISA and the FBI suggest that all organizations remain vigilant against the multiple techniques cybercriminals use to gain access to networks, including phishing scams.

They’ve also listed a series of actions that organizations must undertake to protect themselves. These include implementing multi-factor authentication ( MFA ) for administrative accounts and remote access , mandating the use of strong passwords , and best password practices, and other actions.

Although they haven’t identified any specific threats, the agencies argue that recent 2021 trends show that threat actors tend to launch malicious ransomware campaigns during holidays and weekends, including the US Independence Day and Mother’s Day weekends.

The agencies also suggest that organizations review and update their incident response and communication plans, which will reduce the risk of severe business/functional degradation in the event an organization falls victim to an attack.