Mio shows off compact H610 GPS receiver

Mio today unveiled the H610 GPS receiver. It provides both on-foot and in-car navigation featuring full maps of 24 European countries, with thousands of points of interest.

The Mio H610 also features a built-in MP3 player and video player. It has a 320 x 240 2.7-inch touch screen with 65,000 colours.

The GPS has a Samsung S3C2440 400MHz processor inside, and a battery that is said to last for 17 hours when using the MP3 player, or 4.5 hours of navigation.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced. Anna Lagerkvist