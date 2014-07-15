Google brings on former Ford CEO, leaves no doubt it's serious about cars

Google may have just proved once and for all exactly how serious it is about getting Android into cars with the appointment of Alan Mulally to its board of directors.

Mulally left an eight-year stint as president and CEO of Ford in June. Before that he served as CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and executive vice president of the Boeing Company for more than five years.

As of July 9, Mulally now sits on Google's Audit Committee.

Google gets Mulally'd

No doubt Google hopes Mulally will be able to help the company further its reach in the auto industry and beyond.

"Alan brings a wealth of proven business and technology leadership experience," Google CEO Larry Page said in the press release. "I am so pleased that Alan is now joining Google's board!"

Mulally added he's "honored to serve on the board of a global iconic company that is dedicated to enhancing our lives."

First your car, then the world

It's been a matter of months since Google announced its commitment to the auto industry and its Open Automotive Alliance, which in January included just Audi, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai and chip maker Nvidia.

However by June dozens more auto and electronic companies had entered the fold, including Ford, and now vehicles with Android Auto built in are scheduled to roll out this year.

It's becoming more and more clear that Google wants its name and its systems to be ubiquitous - not just in cars, but everywhere.

From Google's acquisition of Nest and its moves to take over your home, the company's gradual introduction of Google Fiber internet service, Android TV in the living room and Android Wear on your wrist, it seems Google is but achieving that goal.