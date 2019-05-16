Businesses need to do more to protect data, UK says

In today's increasingly connected world, keeping our digital footprint private is growing more important and more challenging according to new research from Kaspersky Lab.

The cybersecurity company surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK to discover that they believe there is not enough business or state protection currently in place to protect their personal data.

Of those surveyed, 41 percent think that businesses should do more to protect their personal data including passwords, addresses and bank account details from hackers while over a quarter think that there is currently not enough state support in regard to data security and cyber-protection.

Keeping secrets safe

Whether it is a password, bank account details or even revealing photos taken at university, everyone has a multitude of secrets that they need to keep safe online.

Kaspersky's survey even revealed that over one-in-ten (12%) of respondents in the UK have actually been so concerned following a high-profile data breach that they have shut down one or more of their social media accounts in response.

Despite the prevalence of these almost daily data breaches, only 34 percent of respondents have strengthened their passwords and only 43 percent admitted to having up-to-date security protection on all of their devices.

Principal security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, David Emm provided further insight on the survey's findings, saying:

“We have become a society built upon digital secrets, with those secrets becoming commoditised and traded on the dark web. There is more that businesses can and should do to help protect their customers – including security solutions that significantly mitigate the risk of a successful attack, running fully updated software, performing regular security audits and performing penetration testing. However, there is also much that consumers can do to protect themselves. That includes strengthening their passwords and protecting all their devices.'