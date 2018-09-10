BT convergence continues with SIM-Only 4G-Only deals

BT’s push into converged connectivity continues with the launch of the company’s first SIM-Only 4G-only tariffs.

The former state monopoly has spoken about its vision of seamless connectivity between broadband, mobile and fixed networks ever since the £12.5 billion takeover of EE in 2016, but most of its efforts since the acquisition to date have been focused on team integration and restructuring.

That was until May when it detailed ‘BT Plus’ – a range of tariffs that promise BT’s fastest home broadband and 4G speeds on a single bill, allowing customers to be constantly connected in and outside the home.

BT convergence

These latest deals seek to extend this to devices such as tablets and laptops, which can access 4G networks but have no need for voice and text capabilities. Existing BT customers get a discounted rate, while BT Plus subscribers get double data allowances.

This means that a BT Plus user can get 60GB a month for £23.

“We’re working to give our customers the best connections, service and experiences in the UK - and our new mobile broadband plans will keep them connected with superfast 4G on the move,” declared Pete Oliver, BT’s marketing MD.

“Whether they’re streaming their favourite shows and movies to keeping the kids happy on those long car journeys, our first 4G mobile broadband plans will keep our customers connected while providing great value, along with great benefits like free BT Sport on many of our plans and double data for our BT Plus customers.”

BT’s superfast broadband network reaches more than 95 per cent of the UK population, while it has ambitions for the EE 4G network to reach 95 per cent of the UK’s landmass by the end of the decade. It also has more than 6 million public Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK.

It is currently upgrading its network to deliver ultrafast speeds through a combination of fibre to the premise (FTTP) technology and G.Fast, which speeds up copper connections. It also wants to be the first in the UK to launch 5G, but it has not revealed many concrete details.

EE’s converged proposition is perhaps more revolutionary. A new service starting in 2019 will deliver hybrid broadband, combining fixed and mobile connections in a single router, a possible game changer for areas with poor service.