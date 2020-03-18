Apple is giving extra time on iPhone returns

Apple has revealed that it will extend return periods for many of its devices and accessories by 14 days following the company's global store shutdown.

This additional grace period will be over and above to the 14 days return window that Apple generally offers with its devices - however it excludes contracted iPhones in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia as well as trade-in devices in the United States.

Apple closed all its retail stores outside Greater China till March 27 due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Apple store shutdown

Apple published an FAQ on its website answering possible queries around the status of returns and repair policy, noting that users wanting to return a device will get an additional two weeks grace once its stores re-open.

The company has also announced that it will not host any Genius bar appointments, with existing bookings needing to be rescheduled after March 27. However braver users can still start a repair online with the help of its online support team.

Since Apple offices are still open, the company has encouraged its employees to work from home wherever possible. Its retail stores in China remain open, but with reduced working hours for the time being.