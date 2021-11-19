Halo Infinite Tenrai event – how to unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor

Halo Infinite guides (Image credit: Microsoft) Halo Infinite Season 1: everything you need to know Halo Infinite ranks: multiplayer ranking system explained

If you’ve been eagerly eyeing up the Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, you may have noticed that it isn’t available to unlock yet and can’t be earned by leveling up the game’s Battle Pass.

Instead, you'll need to complete the Fractures: Tenrai Event, which takes place for a limited time and is available to all Halo Infinite players.

Reminiscent of the Hayabusa Powered Assault Armor from previous Halo games, players have been desperate to unlock what is clearly the most unique armor set in the game so far ever since it was first revealed. It's a striking change from the typical Spartan armor sets we’ve seen, and will at least feel unique until every player in the game eventually unlocks it.

What makes the wait for this armor set even worse, though, is that it can be viewed in your Hall of Armor but can’t be worn or inspected in any way. If you want to unlock the Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo Infinite, then, you won’t want to miss the upcoming Tenrai event.

When does the Fractures: Tenrai Event take place?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Fractures: Tenrai Event takes place on the week of November 22 and is scheduled to include a limited-time Event Pass that’s free to all players – even those who haven’t bought the Battle Pass.

You’ll need to work your way through the Event Pass to gain the rewards on offer, but it’s not clear yet exactly what you’ll need to do. Expect to complete various in-game challenges, as we’ve seen from the Battle Pass. Of course, you’ll still be able to earn rewards and progress in Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass while you participate in the Tenrai Event.

Players can expect a unique playlist specifically for this event, and developer 343 Industries has said that players will earn “Samurai-themed rewards”, although it hasn’t specified what this will entail aside from the armor set.

The styles, colors, and other accessories that are set to come with the Yoroi armor, which is classed as a “Legendary Armor Core” are also unknown, but if they look half as good as what we've seen from the armor set, we’re very excited.

Don't miss the Halo 20th anniversary rewards

Have you claimed your 20th Anniversary items in #HaloInfinite's multiplayer beta yet? Log in before November 22nd and get your hands on exclusive gear and start your collection right! pic.twitter.com/yPQtlKhf0XNovember 15, 2021 See more

It’s worth noting that the current range of free cosmetics to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo will no longer be available when the Tenrai Event begins on November 22. You’ll need to log in before that time to get an armor coating, weapon coating, warthog coating, weapon charm, and two logos and name backdrops.

If you’re enjoying Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, you might want to read our Halo Campaign preview impressions. The game’s campaign releases on December 8, 2021, and we came away extremely pressed from our hands on time with the game.