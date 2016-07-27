Skylanders Battlecast tips and tricks

Because Skylanders Battlecast is a free-to-play game, there are plenty of daily challenges and quests for you to complete. There are usually a handful that go live everyday, so make sure you log in, meet the requirements and claim your free coins. Quests usually involve completing a task or action a number of times, so always get these out of the way first in your first few battles.

These quests sometimes drop cards as well. If you're looking to stick with Skylanders Battlecast without spending any money, you'll need to start earning better cards. This tactic will keep you in fresh cards every couple of days.