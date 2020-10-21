Black Friday PS5 deals: will there be any PS5 savings in November?

Black Friday PS5 deals are looking unlikely this year - the console launches just two weeks ahead of the November 27 kick-off date in the US (a week before for the UK) and with what already looks like limited units. That means Black Friday PS5 deals aren't looking too hot, and we wouldn't expect them to. However, if there are offers out there, we're showing you exactly how to find them right here. You can stay in touch with all the best Black Friday deals right here at TechRadar.

If you're struggling to find a PS5 pre-order so far, there might be hope at launch. Sony recently announced that they hope to sell more PS5 units than they did PS4 over the launch window.

To sell more, they need stock. Such a statement does suggest that there will be plenty of Black Friday PS5 units available, so if you do miss out on that pre-order, you'll likely be buying around November anyway.

So, while you're shopping for a new console in November, will you be able to pick up any Black Friday PS5 deals? We're answering that question and showing you exactly where to head come November for the best chance at picking up what little savings may be available.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Will there be any Black Friday PS5 deals in 2020?

The PS5 launches at a $499 / £449 price tag on November 12 / 19. That means it's cutting pretty close to usual Black Friday territory. While it would be a surprise to see consoles themselves discounted over the November weekend, however, we may well see small price cuts on games and unofficial accessories (should they pop up in time for release).

For example, launch stock permitting, you might be able to pick up a PS5 console with $10 off a day one game, or a small saving on an extra controller. These aren't likely to be stock shifting deals, however - which means you'll want to be in the right place at the right time to catch the right flash sale. Any Black Friday PS5 deals that hit the shelves in November are likely to be strictly timed events.

The PS5 will sell itself at launch - retailers don't need to compete to clear their stock (they're having an easy enough time of that right now). However, retailers might seek to make headlines with Black Friday PS5 deals, and that's where we might see these smaller savings peeking in.

(Image credit: Sony)

When will Black Friday PS5 deals begin?

If we do see Black Friday PS5 deal sin 2020, they'll likely hit over the November 27 weekend itself. With the console launching so close to the biggest shopping weekend of the year, retailers who may be planning on discounting a few games or accessories will want to make a splash. A speedy flash sale on Black Friday itself would do the trick, perhaps with another follow up over the weekend. You'll want to be ready for anything, then.

What about PS4 deals?

We'd normally say that now was a fantastic time to find Black Friday PS4 deals. With the new console hitting the shelves just a week before the festivities begin, it's perfectly timed for major discounts on the older system. Indeed, if you're looking for a cheap PS4 Slim to tide you over until that PS5 price drops, you could do well this year. However, the PS4 Pro has been dropping stock over the last few weeks, with generally sparse availability throughout 2020.

With a price point that competes with the PS5 Digital Editon, we'll likely be looking at better value PS4 Slim offers this year, then.

(Image credit: Sony)

How to find Black Friday PS5 deals

If retailers are going to launch Black Friday PS5 deals, then they're going to go fast. You'll want to be quick off the mark to save some cash with a bundle or game discount here. In the US, Amazon has an incredible track record of discounting new releases in 2020 - just ask the Apple Watch, iPad, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 shoppers of the year.

We'd also keep an eye on Walmart and Best Buy for discounts on games and accessories. Newegg might also want to claim dominance in an online space by making headlines as well, though.

Over in the UK, Amazon again may be your best bet for Black Friday PS5 deals, but we've seen Very and Argos both upping the game on bundles recently as well. Currys is another good bet as well.