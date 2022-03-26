SignNow review

SignNow eliminates the manual process of printing and signing documents and replaces it with a seamless digital process. It allows you to create legally binding documents with electronic signatures without stress. It’s a valuable software for individuals and businesses.

SignNow is an American software company that specializes in eSign software. It was founded in 2011 by two technology entrepreneurs, Chris Hawkins and Andrew Ellis. In 2013, Barracuda Networks, a cloud security company, bought SignNow. It, in turn, sold the product to pdfFiller in 2017. Now, SignNow is part of the airSlate Business Cloud software suite.

We tested SignNow extensively to give you a detailed, unbiased review. We evaluated it based on specific criteria, including pricing, features, customer support, ease of use, etc.

SignNow is available in three separate plans as well as part of airSlate Business Cloud (Image credit: airSlate)

Plans and pricing

There’s a free version of SignNow anyone can use. However, this version has significantly limited features. Instead, the premium version unlocks all the software’s features, making it the ideal one to use.

There are three distinct SignNow premium plans; Business, Business Premium, and Enterprise. The Business plan costs $8 per user monthly, Business Premium costs $15 per user monthly, and Enterprise costs $30 per user monthly. Each plan supports up to ten users. If you require more than ten users, you’ll need to contact SignNow directly for a quote.

SignNow is also available as part of the airSlate Business Cloud, which provides access to many software tools owned by SignNow’s parent company. airSlate Business Cloud costs $50 per user monthly, for a minimum of five users.

SignNow comes packed with plenty of useful features for SMBs (Image credit: airSlate)

Features

SignNow’s core purpose is to sign documents from any device. It could be a personal computer, tablet, or mobile phone. The app enables you to import documents and sign them digitally. It has many features to help you achieve that easily, including;

In addition to signing existing documents, you also create new ones (Image credit: airSlate)

Import or Create Documents

SignNow lets you import documents from external sources like Microsoft Word or create new documents within the app. The in-built document editing tool enables you to create fillable fields, as you’ll do with any word processing software. After creating and editing the documents, you can send them out for signing.

SignNow lets you create legally binding electronic signatures on any desktop computer or mobile device. You can do that by typing, drawing, or uploading an image of your manually written signature.

SignNow lets you collect electronic signatures faster by sharing documents through URLs. Just share a document link to whoever is meant to sign it, and the person can easily do that. This feature is most useful within an enterprise where multiple people must sign on certain documents for validation.

You can also collaborate with others when signing documents (Image credit: airSlate)

Team Collaboration

You can create teams within SignNow to collaborate on specific documents. This feature is beneficial for businesses with multiple people working on a single project.

You can use pre-made templates or build your own custom ones (Image credit: airSlate)

Reusable Templates

It’s not easy to create and edit a document from scratch. Hence, SignNow lets you save templates of documents you have already created for future use. You can reuse the templates as much as you like and save yourself the stress of creating new documents repeatedly.

Professional Branding

SignNow lets you add your individual or business logo to every document you sign. This feature makes your documents look professional and doubles as a form of advertising.

As you're signing legally binding documents using SignNow, airSlate takes the security of the software very seriously (Image credit: airSlate)

Data Protection

SignNow involves working with legally binding documents, which you must protect at all costs. Hence, the company provides security features to help you prevent unauthorised access to your records. You can implement password locks or two-factor authentication (2FA) to restrict document access. You can also authenticate a user’s identity using phone calls.

Administrative Control

You can control access to all the documents within your organization as an administrator. The administrative console gives complete control and oversight to a business owner.

Export Documents

You can export documents to other apps that support PDF format after signing them with SignNow.

Interface and in use

We found it easy to subscribe to and access SignNow. The first step is to head to the official website and create an account. You can start with the 7-day free trial or pay for a subscription. Registration was short and straightforward. Just provide an email and a password, verify your new account with the provided email, and you’re good to go.

SignNow has a clean interface with all of its different features available from a menu on the left (Image credit: airSlate)

SignNow’s user interface is pretty simple. All its features fit into various visible menu bars. You’ll see a button to upload or create a new document to sign on the main dashboard. Clicking this button allows you to import a document from your PC or make a new one and sign it afterwards. All the extra features are also easily accessible.

SignNow has a web-based interface with all its complete functionalities. There are also iOS and Android mobile apps available.

SignNow's Help Center can help you find solutions to common problems (Image credit: airSlate)

Support

SignNow offers customer support primarily through live chat. A detailed FAQ page, user guide, and product tutorials are also available on the official website.

The competition

Standard alternatives to SignNow include HelloSign, DocuSign, and SignRequest. They offer similar features and are priced comparably.

Final verdict

SignNow is a reliable tool for signing documents electronically. It’s a convenient software for individuals and businesses to create legally binding products with little stress. However, we observed certain drawbacks, such as limited customer support.

