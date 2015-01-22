EVGA GeForce GTX 960 SuperSC review

The EVGA GTX 960 SuperSC is probably one of the quickest GTX 960s you'll find.

The GPU sweet spot. That's how Nvidia is referring to its new mid-range Maxwell card, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960.

The bare minimum. That's how we're going to be referring to it.

Nvidia has released the GeForce GTX 960 as the necessary replacement for the last remaining Kepler-based graphics card in its current GPU stack, the GTX 760.

With the first-gen GTX 750 and 750 Ti cards completing the low-end, and the GTX 970 and GTX 980 rocking the high-performance world, the Maxwell stack is now pretty much feature-complete.

We're still waiting on ultra-enthusiast cards to tip up later in the year to spoil the expected next high-end AMD Radeon launch, but for the consumer segment this is pretty much your lot for the foreseeable.

And this EVGA GTX 960 SuperSC is one of the fastest versions of Nvidia's new card around.

Though we still can't help but feel a little underwhelmed.

We've already got graphics cards around this same price point with a similar level of PC gaming performance. The game hasn't really been pushed forward and that's a mite disappointing.

That's not to say the new GeForce GTX 960 isn't a worthwhile card for the PC gaming crowd, but it's only really going to be of interest to those looking to upgrade from two or three year old cards.

And, to be fair, Nvidia has been pretty upfront about this, stating that it's not really expecting people to upgrade from the GTX 760 and is actually looking to the two out of three PC gamers which it reckons is still running a GTX 660 card, or older.

So, what have we got then?

Nvidia has created a 'virtual reference design' for the GTX 960 which means manufacturers have free reign putting their own cards together and almost means there's no real base spec for the new card.

That in turn means the first flush of GTX 960s us reviewers see will be the overclocked versions right from the off.

So it has fallen for us, with this GeForce GTX 960 SuperSC from EVGA and a STRIX OC Edition from Asus.