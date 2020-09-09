You can now fully edit Microsoft Office files on Android G Suite

Users of Microsoft Office tools such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint will soon be able to fully edit and collaborate on their files using Google’s G Suite platform on Android devices.

A new update by Google now means that the Android version of G Suite now supports files with popular extensions like .doc, .docx, .xls, and .ppt.

Previously, users who uploaded their Office files to G Suite Android devices had to convert their files to native G Suite versions in order to work on them - however that will no longer be required.

Office on Android G Suite

From now on, Google says all users need to do is import files to their G Suite account, and share it with the friends and colleagues to start working.

Google is not limiting the new feature to business users either, meaning personal account users will also be able to take advantage of this feature.

The full list of Office extensions supported by the new feature are:

Google adds that Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files from a software version older than Office 2007 will be saved to a newer format when using the new Office editing tool.

The Office editing feature will replace Google's QuickOffice tool, sometimes known as Office Compatibility Mode, which the company says has more limited functionality and collaboration capabilities.

Google says the new feature is rolling out now in a staggered launch, meaning some users may not see it appear immediately.

The launch comes soon after Microsoft unveiled a way for users to deal with potentially harmful attachments in Office files. Application Guard for Office opens files downloaded from untrusted sources in an isolated sandbox in order to prevent them from gaining access to trusted resources. The sandbox has the ability to automatically block malicious files from exploiting vulnerabilities, downloading other malware or doing anything else that could impact a user's device or data.

Via MSPowerUser