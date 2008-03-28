Weird Tech: Man shoots wife while installing TV

A woman has died in America after being fatally shot by her husband while he tried to install a satellite TV system in the bedroom of their home. The Missouri man fired the shot from inside the room following a number of unsuccessful attempts to punch a hole through the exterior wall using other means, KCTV5 reported.

Officials are still deliberating over whether to charge Ronald Long over the death of his wife who, apparently unbeknownst to him, was standing outside the house when he fired the gun. "He was under the impression that everybody was inside the residence”, said spokesman Major Robert Hills.

Global outlook

Strange stories from the world of tech have flooded in from around the globe this week. In Russia a shepherd is suing the country’s space agency for compensation after a 10-foot-long chunk of metal from a space rocket allegedly fell into his yard, just missing his outdoor toilet.

Meanwhile, fears of a “mini-Y2K” bug have been running rife Down Under following the decision to extend daylight saving in south-eastern Australia. Few computer departments are prepared for the changes, the Sydney Morning Herald gravely warned yesterday.

“Fleets of… automated systems such as payroll, stock trading and manufacturing [will be] operating under the old daylight saving regime”, it predicted.

Watch this space, we guess, although the same problems were predicted in New Zealand last year and we don’t remember seeing widespread national disaster there.

Phantom driver fined

Seems as though the chaos has started already though… A bewildered driver from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire received an £89 speeding fine in the post from Australian police this week – despite having never been to the country.

David Smart was fined an extra £14 on top of the fine for late payment, after a woman said he drove her car in Littlehampton near Adelaide last December. Smart told the Daily Mirror: "I've never heard of her. I think she's gone on the internet, looked up the electoral roll and gone, 'That one will do'."

Aussie police are investigating.

And finally…

Four hundred people got more than they bargained for during a trip on the London Eye on Monday night, after a mechanical fault left them suspended 450 feet above the ground . Tourists were trapped in the glass pods for over an hour while engineers repaired one of the four tyres responsible for turning the wheel.

Sounds alright to us, not only did they get twice the normal length of time to check out the view, but staff also provided "comfort packs" and refunded them afterwards. Bonus - although we doubt the chaps closest to the bottom would agree…