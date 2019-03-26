The world wide web and the future of connectivity

Over the last 30 years, the Web has had an enormous impact on our lives. It has acted as the foundation for much of what we take for granted today – from the first website server in 1990 to the first full-text search engine in 1994, all the way through to the launch of the first iPhone in 2007. When you look back at where we were 30 years ago, who could have imagined that it would be possible to shop from a computer, or hold real time video conversations with someone on the other side of the world using a telephone?

The Web has completely transformed the meaning of ‘being connected’. Not only can we connect to a multitude of different devices, but thanks to the Web we can talk to businesses and other people at a touch, swipe or click of a button.