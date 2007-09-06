Italian high-end projector maker SIM2 has done it again, launching the world's smallest, lightest 1080p projector at a "competitively priced" £18,000. Mind you, you get what you pay for.

The Grand Cinema C3X 1080 uses the latest 3-chip Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology from Texas Instruments. It also claims to have a response time 500 times faster than the nearest LCD equivalent, so you get full high-definition pictures with negligible motion judder, lag or blur. The C3X 1080 also includes SIM2's proprietary Alphapath light engine to deliver the very best video performance for your money.

Other key features include a 10-bit video processor with HD scaling and de-interlacing; 1080/24p movie playback and two HDCP-compliant HDMI inputs. RS232 and USB ports are also included.

SIM2 has again used in-house designer Giorgio Revoldini to come up with its sexy fluid shape, which is available in Ferrari-style red, black, gold and gunmetal.