Steam Deck works 'flawlessly' on nearly half the PC games tested so far

We're starting to get a look at how well Valve's forthcoming Steam Deck handheld is handling some of the best PC games going, and so far it looks like it can play nearly half of the games tested "flawlessly."

The compatibility ratings come from Steam DB, which is keeping track of all the rating that Valve's Steam Deck testers have given individual games.

Games are either rated Verified, Playable, Unsupported, or Unknown, with Verified indicating that the game plays exactly as it should, while Playable might have some minor issues pop up during gameplay, but nothing game breaking.

According to VGC, this is almost always due to the player needing to type in text on the keyboard, which requires bringing up the Steam Deck's virtual keyboard.

Unsupported seems to be largely reserved for VR titles, which makes sense since the Steam Deck won't support any VR games.

Notably, the list does label Persona 4 Golden as Unsupported, making it the only game with that designation so far that isn't a VR game. There is no reason given for that rating, only that "Valve is still working on adding support for this game on Steam Deck."

There are a lot of Unknown ratings out there at the moment since Valve's testers haven't gotten to those games yet. Valve is reviewing every game on Steam and assigning it a rating, so we can expect the process to take a while. So far though, out of 67 games that have been tested, 38 of them are Verified on the handheld, while 24 have been rated Playable. Five games (four of which are VR titles) are listed as Unsupported.

Okay, okay, here's the list, sheesh

Here is the full list of tested games that have been given a rating by Valve:

Verified:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls II

Dark Souls III

Death Stranding

Death’s Door

Dishonored

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

The Messenger

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

Total War: Warhammer II

Tunche

Webbed

Playable:

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

NieR: Automata

Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt

Unsupported:

Arizona Sunshine

Budget Cuts

Job Simulator

Persona 4 Golden

theBlu