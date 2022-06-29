Sony's new hardware brand might target PC players but it's perfect for PS5

Audio player loading…

Sony has just launched a PC-centric range of monitors and headsets that PlayStation console owners will definitely want to get their hands on.

Say hello to Inzone – the new brand of PC gaming peripherals from Sony. The collection currently consists of two pretty snazzy gaming monitors, and three headsets. It's not a total surprise, given that news of the headsets leaked last week, while the monitors' existence slipped out into the world not long before the press release dropped.

All of the hardware is compatible with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the white and black colorways will sit alongside Sony's console perfectly. In fact, both monitor stands look like little mini versions of PS5. Adorable.

There's an ad which, in true Sony style, shows off barely anything product-related. We get a few seconds of a gamer settling in for session, tweaking their lovely new monitor, before they're galivanting around a CGI landscape. With nary a piece of Inzone kit in sight. Take a look:

The cat's a cute addition, but I'm not really a fan of these types of commercials. Especially when they feature a good dose of nightmare fuel. Imagine this monstrosity swooping down at you in the middle of the night.

(Image credit: Sony)

The three headsets will be available from July at various retailers, while the monitors have a more vague release date of 'summer 2022' for the Inzone M9, and 'winter 2022' for the M3. The latter is still waiting on a price too.

On the monitor front, it's worth noting that the Inzone M9 boasts both a 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. It's a rarity, but it'll happily fit in with our roundup of best 4K 144Hz monitors, I'm sure. Now onto the specs and prices!

(Image credit: Sony)

Pictured above, from left to right, are the Inzone H3 wired headset, Inzone H7 wireless headset, and Inzone H9 wireless noise cancelling headset. We've listed the details on each one below.

Inzone H3 wired gaming headset

Release date: July 2022

July 2022 Price: $99.99 / £89 / AU$149.95

$99.99 / £89 / AU$149.95 360 Spatial Sound

Flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function

Left side controls

Housing ducts to optimise low-frequency sound for powerful bass

Cushioned headband

Ergonomic earpads to minimise pressure on the ears

Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset

Release date: July 2022

July 2022 Price: $229.99 / £189 / AU$349.95

$229.99 / £189 / AU$349.95 Battery life: 40 hours with 10-minute quick charge giving up to an hour game time

40 hours with 10-minute quick charge giving up to an hour game time 360 Spatial Sound

2.4GHz wireless connection

Simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connection

Flexible boom microphone with flip-up to mute function

Left and right side controls

Gaming and chat balance

Support for PS5 Tempest 3D AudioTech

Housing ducts to optimise low-frequency sound for powerful bass

Optimized acoustics for extremely high and low frequency sounds

Cushioned headband

Ergonomic earpads to minimise pressure on the ears

Inzone H9 wireless noise canceling gaming headset

Release date: July 2022

July 2022 Price: $299.99 / £269 / AU$449.95

$299.99 / £269 / AU$449.95 Battery life: 32 hours with 10-minute quick charge giving up to an hour game time

32 hours with 10-minute quick charge giving up to an hour game time 360 Spatial Sound

2.4GHz wireless connection

Simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connection

Flexible boom microphone with flip-up to mute function

Left and right side controls

Gaming and chat balance

Support for PS5 Tempest 3D AudioTech

Housing ducts to optimise low-frequency sound for powerful bass

Optimized acoustics for extremely high and low frequency sounds

Cushioned headband

Ergonomic earpads to minimise pressure on the ears

(Image credit: Sony)

Pictured above, from left to right, are the Inzone M3 and Inzone M9 gaming monitors. They do look incredibly similar but I promise it's two shots of different products. It's also worth noting that while the headsets are on Sony's Australian site, the monitors aren't. So there's no pricing or release date info for this region right now.

Inzone M3 gaming monitor

Release date: winter 2022

winter 2022 Price: TBC

TBC Screen size: 27-inches

27-inches Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Panel type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Refresh rate: 240Hz

240Hz Resolution: Full HD

Full HD VRR: Yes

Yes Response time: 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray)

1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) Auto low latency mode: Yes (HDMI 2.1)

Yes (HDMI 2.1) Backlight: Edge Lit LED

Edge Lit LED HDR: HDR10, HLG

HDR10, HLG Peak brightness: 400cd/m2

400cd/m2 Viewing angle: 178°

178° Picture modes: Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1, Game 2

Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1, Game 2 Built-in speakers: 2W x2

2W x2 PS5 features: Auto HDR tone mapping Auto genre picture mode

Connectivity: DisplayPort x1 (Ver. 1.4) HDMI 2.1 x2 USB Type-C x1 (DP Alt Mode, Upstream), USB Type-B x1 (Upstream) USB Type-A x3 (Downstream) Headphone Output x1 (3.5mm Jack)

Inzone M9 gaming monitor

Release date: summer 2022

summer 2022 Price: $899.99 / £999

$899.99 / £999 Screen size: 27-inches

27-inches Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Panel type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Refresh rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Resolution: 4K

4K VRR: Yes

Yes Response time: 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray)

1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) Auto low latency mode: Yes (HDMI 2.1)

Yes (HDMI 2.1) Backlight: Full Array Local Dimming, Direct Lit LED

Full Array Local Dimming, Direct Lit LED HDR: HDR10, HLG

HDR10, HLG Peak brightness: 600cd/m2

600cd/m2 Viewing angle: 178°

178° Picture modes: Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1, Game 2

Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1, Game 2 Built-in speakers: 2W x2

2W x2 PS5 features: Auto HDR tone mapping Auto genre picture mode

Connectivity: DisplayPort x1 (Ver. 1.4) HDMI 2.1 x2 USB Type-C x1 (DP Alt Mode, Upstream), USB Type-B x1 (Upstream) USB Type-A x3 (Downstream) Headphone Output x1 (3.5mm Jack)

They Inzone M3 and Inzone M9 are very similar models, so the choice will ultimately boil down to whether you want to fork out for a 144Hz / 4K monitor.

While Sony is targeting PC gamers with its Inzone branded collection, PS5 owners should definitely peruse the peripherals. The colorways are just begging to be paired with your black and white monolith.

Everything is available to pre-oder now with the exception of the Inzone M3, but you can bookmark the page and check back to see when they open up.