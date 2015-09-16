Windows RT gets the Windows 10 Start Menu

Microsoft has sneakily treated Windows RT to a popular feature that will make early Surface tabs feel a lot more like Windows 10.

First reported by WinSuperSite, the long-awaited Windows RT 8.1 Update 3 brings a Windows 10-esque Start Menu to Microsoft's Surface RT and Surface 2 tablets thus giving owners a reason to hang onto the outdated tablets for a while longer.

Getting hold of the new update is as easy as checking Windows Update, however, Microsoft slate owners are advised to be patient as the Redmond-based firm is bringing the update to users in stages.

The update doesn't come completely out of the blue as Gabe Aul, head of Microsoft's operating systems group, revealed in July that the update would arrive in September, over a month after Windows 10's debut.

Embrace the ARM

Windows RT first arrived on the scene back on the original Surface tablet and was largely panned due to a plethora of problems including poor implementation, failure to attract developers and high prices. The low marketing spend also contributed.

The idea behind Windows RT was to allow manufacturers to move away from Intel chips to fully embrace ARM chips, which had the potential to bring lower costs and power consumptions plus better functionality.