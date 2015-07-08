What you need to know about Windows Server 2016

That's where Nano Server and Docker support come in. Nano Server is a new deployment option for Windows Server 2016 that has a much smaller footprint, a subset of the Windows Server APIs – and consequently needs far fewer patches and reboots. Nano Server has no local GUI at all, doesn't support MSI for installing graphical server applications, and the recommended way for working with it is remotely, using PowerShell scripts or the web-based graphical tools Microsoft is building in the Azure portal (like a web version of Task Manager), or with tools like Chef.

Nano Server supports Hyper-V and ASP.NET and it's also going to be useful for clustered storage, but mostly it's designed to work with containers, and Windows Server 2016 has multiple types of those. The first is a Windows Server container – that's the Windows Server equivalent of a Linux container and it's something you can manage with the Docker management engine that's built into Windows Server 2016, or with Microsoft's own container management APIs. Microsoft is already supporting Kubernetes and Mesopshere for orchestrating containers on Azure and it's likely those will be supported on Windows Server as well.

Then there's a Hyper-V container – that has more security and isolation, and Azure will use them for running the multitenant services that execute code customers have uploaded. It also gives you more flexibility because you don't have to have the same kernel running in the container as in the underlying server; with Hyper-V container you can update the server but the container will keep the version you've tested with your code.

Virtual machines don't go away – and Hyper-V is getting some key improvements, from being able to hot-add memory and virtual network adapters, through better security for Linux VMs, to much improved backup, and being able to nest Hyper-V VMs inside each other – but VMs solve a different problem from containers. A virtual machine is a virtual version of a whole server; a container is a way of abstracting an application (and in the microservices world, you'll end up with multiple containers working together).