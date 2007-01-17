Foxconn shows off nForce 680i SLI board

Component uber-manufacturer Foxconn has unveiled its latest board for use with Intel's Core 2 silicon. Featuring Nvidia's 680i SLI chipset , the board boasts an impressive three x16 PCI Express slots.

The snappily-titled N68S7AA-8EKRS2H supports all LGA775 chips, including the new Core 2 Quad and can take up to 8GB of dual-channel DDR2. It also supports RAID, dual Gigabit Ethernet and boasts a whopping ten on-board USB 2.0 ports.

The board also includes Foxconn's FoxOne technology, which enables enthusiasts to overclock in both Windows and the BIOS. The 680i chipset also supports Nvidia's FirstPacket and DualNet innovations that prioritise certain data types, depending on what you've specified.

Full specifications: