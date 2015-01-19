Download of the day: TeamViewer

Never worry about forgetting important files again thanks to TeamViewer, which lets you remotely access your computer and much, much more.

Why you need it

Simple put, TeamViewer can be a life saver. Because if you've ever left for work and realised your left that vital file at home, TeamViewer can be the vital solution that saves your day. You see, it allows you to remotely access your home computer as if you were sitting in front of it.

And this isn't just useful for grabbing files that you left at home. Remote access can be useful if you need to help someone with their computer but you aren't there to take them through it. By accessing their computer, you can demonstrate what they need to do on their computer and take them through every step – much better than trying to explain the process in an email. You can also send files this way, so if someone needs a driver, you can just send it to them through TeamViewer.

There are some pretty nifty business uses, too. You can hold meetings using video, audio or text chat, or show presentations to clients. Setting up a meeting or presentation takes only a couple of clicks, making simple to discuss business with colleagues or prospective clients.

With a range of uses like this all available for free, TeamViewer is a brilliant app that can really get you out of a sticky situation.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Blackberry

PC, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Blackberry Versions: Free (for non-commercial use), Business (£439), Premium (£889), Corporate (£1,769)

Free (for non-commercial use), Business (£439), Premium (£889), Corporate (£1,769) Access your files: TeamViewer lets you remotely access files on any computer on which it is installed

TeamViewer lets you remotely access files on any computer on which it is installed Set up meetings: Hold conference calls or show presentations to clients

Hold conference calls or show presentations to clients Strong encryption: No need to worry about the wrong person accessing your files, as TeamViewer uses super strong 256-bit AES encryption.

