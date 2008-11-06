WIN! Virtual DJ software DJ Mixstation 4

Here's a great stocking filler or Christmas gift. eJay's DJ Mixstation 4 turns any laptop or home computer into a professional DJ suite in an instant - and just in time for the festive season it includes free Ministry of Sound downloads.

DJ Mixstation 4 is ideal for anyone who has always fancied a go at DJing and not had the opportunity.

It's cheap, easy to use and ideal for mixing tracks and live sessions up at home. No more add-on expenses - this software is all you need, featuring automatic BPM detection, two virtual decks with eight-pad sampler, 1,000 royalty free samples and much more.

DJ Mixstation 4 retails at £29.99 and is available from all major UK software stockists such as PCWorld, Amazon and Saversoftware - but 10 lucky competition entrants can get a copy for free.

For more information on eJay and its product range check out www.eJay.com.

This competition has now closed. The winners are:

Michelle Williams, Amanda Hoyland, Jeanette Downing, Kim Howard, Mark Greenwood, Warren Porter, Will Broadribb, Nicola Ryall, Rob Eves, Adrian Crook