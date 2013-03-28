Free Facebook Messenger VoIP calls land on UK Android app, report claims

Facebook has started to roll out an update for UK users of its Android Messenger app to enable free voice calls to friends, reports late on Wednesday claimed.

The Next Web blog has received word from Brit-based Facebook Messenger users who're starting to see the feature, which was only bestowed upon the iPhone version of the app on Monday this week.

The free, IM-centric Messenger app, which stands alone from the main Facebook hub, will showcase an 'i' icon within the chat window once the update has been installed

Hitting that button will provide the opportunity to make the Free Call over both Wi-Fi and 3G.

Free long distance calls

The UK is the third country to receive the feature, following successful roll outs in Canada and the United States.

The major advantage is the ability to make transatlantic calls free of charge when they spot a friend online and will come in handy when an IM chat creates the need for a longer, more vocal conversation.

The extension of the feature to Android phones remains unconfirmed at the time of writing, so we'll update this article if the Facebook drops official word.