Windows 10 Mobile is rolling out 'soon' promises Microsoft

It's been a long wait for Lumia users stuck with Windows Phone 8.1 on their handsets: the Windows 10 Mobile upgrade was supposed to arrive before the Christmas holidays but then got pushed back to the start of 2016.

We still don't have an official release date but tweets from the @LumiaHelp Twitter feed promise it's on the way "soon". How soon? One anonymous tipster has told NPU that 12 January is the day that Windows 10 Mobile rolls out to the masses.

Right now the mobile OS is only available on the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL handsets. A variety of bugs and issues have been reported that are linked to software updates, which could be the reason Microsoft is holding back on letting other Lumia users download it.

What you'll need

That 12 January date may or may not be accurate, but it seems to fit with the official comments that have come from Redmond so far. Among the changes is a new browser in the form of Microsoft Edge, an app we've already seen in the desktop version of Windows 10.

The last we heard, you'll need a Lumia 430, Lumia 435, Lumia 532, Lumia 535, Lumia 540, Lumia 640, Lumia 640 XL, Lumia 735, Lumia 830 or Lumia 930 to qualify for a Windows 10 Mobile download. You also need a free 8GB of internal memory and the Lumia Denim update (Windows Phone 8.10.14219.341 or above).

Those prerequisites may change between now and the time that Windows 10 Mobile finally sees the light of day, however - let's hope there aren't too many more days to wait.

Via Softpedia