WIN! A top end Windows Phone, the HTC Titan

TechRadar has teamed up with HTC to offer one of the smartest and fastest Windows Phone handsets on the market to a lucky winner: the HTC Titan.

This Titanic phone (sorry) is one of the stand out performers in the market, thanks to the whopping 4.7-inch screen boosted by Super-LCD technology.

Not only is it running the latest version of Windows Phone (7.5 or Mango to its friends) but it also comes with a whole host of features not seen on other Microsoft-powered handsets.

You can download movies through the HTC Watch service, or use the virtual surround sound effects to supercharge your music or movie-watching experiences.

Add to that internet sharing to let you tether up a tablet or laptop as well as the simple to use Live Tile interface, and you can see this is a cutting edge phone that's well worth winning.

This competition is now closed. The winner isS Charbit.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.