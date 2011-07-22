Tablet sales up 300% year on year

Global tablet shipments have increased to over 15 million units in Q2 2011 with Apple's iPad range coming out on top.

The figures released this week by research company Strategy Analytics found a 331 per cent increase in sales of all tablets.

Apple shipped 6 million more tablets in the second quarter of this year than in 2010. It did however see its market share drop from a dominant 94.3 per cent, down to 61.3 per cent which suggests that competition in the market is on the rise.

Android also proved popular. Its operating system was included on about a third (30.1 per cent) of tablets shipped this year, up from just 2.9 per cent last year.

Set in stone

The Blackberry Playbook, which runs the QNX operating system, managed to capture 3 per cent of the global tablet share in Q2 2011.

Microsoft, which had 0 per cent market share in Q2 2010, now has 4.6 per cent due to releasing Windows 7 on a number of tablets this year.

With the launch of the tablet-focused Windows 8 set for 2012 it will be interesting to see how these figures change over the next 12 months.

Via ZDnet