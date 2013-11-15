Dell lifts lid on XPS 11 and 13 pricing and availability

Dell has lifted the lid on pricing for its XPS 11 convertible tablet and the touch version of its XPS 13 Ultrabook that was given the refresh treatment earlier this year.

The 11.6-inch XPS 11 totes a quad HD display (2560 x 1440) that serves up the same number of pixels as Apple's 27-inch iMac. At £899 ($1,443.97, or $1,548.50) it's priced in the same ballpark as Apple's 64GB 11-inch MacBook Air (£849, around $1,365, or AU$1,462.37), providing an interesting stand off in the Windows versus

OS X

arena.

The XPS 11's keyboard can fold all the way back past 180 degrees allowing its touchscreen display to be interacted with, or you can stand it up in an inverted 'V' shape (Dell dubs this the 'tent' mode). Think Lenovo's backward-bending IdeaPad Yoga and you're on the right lines.

Teen dream

Dell has priced its refreshed XPS 13, which adds Intel's fourth generation Haswell processor (i3, i5 or i7) and offers around 10.5 hours of battery life (according to Dell), also at £899 ($1,365, or AU$1,462.37).

It offers a 13.3-inch full HD display with edge-to-edge glass, a full-sized chiclet-style keyboard, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports and a MiniDisplay port. We found it to be a sturdy customer in our hands on review thanks to a carbon-fiber body that made us confident the machine would take some punishment on the road.

Precise move

The models have been launched alongside Dell's Precision M3800, a mobile workstation that measures 15 inches and starts at £1,149 (around $US1,847.13, or AU$1,980). Under the bonnet is a fourth generation Intel Core i7-4702HQ 8 threaded quad-core processor clocked at 3.2GHz, alongside an Nvidia Quadro K1100M graphics chip with 2GB dedicated memory.

Finally, Dell has announced the OptiPlex 3020, a budget price desktop PC equipped with an Intel i5 processor and shared HD Graphics 4600 that starts at £279 (around $448, or AU$481). Available now, it can be configured with a trusted platform module (TPM), Dell Data Protection and Encryption for malware protection and added security.