Apple is working on a fix for owners of the brand new, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display laptops who're experiencing issues with the machine's keyboard and trackpad.

In a post on the company's support website, Apple admitted that in 'rare circumstances' the keyboard and trackpads are becoming unresponsive on some new laptops.

The software issue had been the subject of a 67-page thread on the Apple forums this week, but has now been officially addressed for the first time.

"Apple is aware of rare circumstances where the built-in keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad may become unresponsive on 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display (late 2013) computers and is working on an update to resolve this behaviour," the post read

Workaround

In the meantime, Apple has offered a temporary workaround for affected users, which should restore the functionality until the issue is properly resolved.

"If you experience this issue, reset the keyboard and trackpad by closing the computer's display for approximately one minute and then open it," the company advised.

The new MacBook Pro with Retina Display models were only announced on October 22, alongside the new iPad Air and iPad mini 2. They bring slimmer form-factors than before and an upgrade to Intel's Haswell processors.

