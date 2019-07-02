Latest Windows 10 update has a bug that kills VPN connection

Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) contains a bug that could break the Remote Access Connection Manager (RASMAN) service on some devices, in turn killing users VPN connections.

In an update to its support document, the company revealed that the bug is affecting Windows 10 version 1903 with the KB4497935 update installed.

According to Microsoft's updated changelog, the RASMAN service may stop working and administrators or users will receive an “0xc0000005” error when a system running the latest version of Windows 10 is manually configured to the non-default telemetry setting of zero.

The problem itself occurs when a VPN profile is configured as an Always on VPN (AOVPN) with or without device tunnel. Luckily though, the issue does not affect manual-only VPN profiles or connections which are more commonly used by consumers looking to secure their devices online and prevent unwanted tracking.

RASMAN issues

If you do use an Always on VPN connection though, you can fix the issue by setting a new value for two group policy settings:

Group Policy Path: Computer Configuration\Administrative Templates\Windows Components\Data Collection and Preview Builds\Allow Telemetry

Safe Policy Setting: Enabled and set to 1 (Basic) or 2 (Enhanced) or 3 (Full)

Alternatively, you can make the following changes to the Registry:

SubKey: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\DataCollection

Setting: AllowTelemetry

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1, 2 or 3

After applying these changes to either the group policy settings or registry, you will need to restart the Remote Access Connection Manager service for them to take effect.

