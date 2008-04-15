PS3 firmware update hits today

The PlayStation Store has a funky new look as of today

As we informed you last week, the new PlayStation firmware update v2.30 launches today featuring a sparkling new look for the online PlayStation Store and DTS-HD Master Audio sound reproduction.

The new-look PlayStation store features improved downloadable playable demos and video previews of PS3 games and content.

Audiophiles

Hardcore audiophiles out there that already have a superb HD Home Cinema set-up are sure to notice the improvement in quality.

Those who don't have a top-end sound system hooked up to their PS3 and shiny new HD TV might well want to start shopping around now.