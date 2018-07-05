11 best open world games on PC today

These days, the best open world games are the gift that keeps on giving – and they’re not going anywhere. In 2018, it seems like even game franchises that used to be linear experiences are embracing the open world. From RPGs like The Witcher 3 to shooters like Far Cry 5, we can see why everyone seems to love the best open world games on PC.

It’s not hard to see why some developers are abandoning more linear experiences – just look at how franchises like Metal Gear and Final Fantasy benefited from the ‘open world’ treatment. They didn’t lose anything, and they gained everything. We love it.

In recent times, there have even been plenty of unconventional indie games embracing this open world style. Titles like the Long Dark, Neo Scavenger, Rust and more embrace open maps and player freedom – and are some of the best open world games you can buy today.

But we've picked our favourites out of the best wide worlds gaming has to offer. Disagree? Shout at us on Twitter.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article