The Origin Omni is the first curved-screen 3K gaming all-in-one

All-in-ones took on some interesting shapes last year with curved screens, high-resolution displays and even a few designed for gaming. Now Origin has made the ultimate all in one with the world's first curved-screen 3K gaming all-in-one.

Featuring an ultra-wide 34-inch Curved 3K-Display, the Omni is essentially a 21:9 QHD (3,440 x1,440) monitor packed with desktop parts and even a liquid-cooling system. The All-in-One can be configured up to an Intel Core i7 5960X processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan X graphics card.

Built on a Mini ITX framework (z170 and x99), the Origin Omni supports up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and all the SSDs you can fit inside of it. For those who want to show off their rig, there's also an optional clear window back cover.

Origin has yet to announce a starting price for the Omni, but it will be released in the coming months.